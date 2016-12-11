Teshie Mantse Congratulates Nana Addo, Dr. Okoe Boye

The Teshie Tradidtional council led by Gbetsoolo Nii Ashitey Akomfra III, has congratulated President elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo on his election as Head of State of the Republic of Ghana.

The House also extended its best wishes to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a party for the electoral victory in the 7TH December, 2016 general elections.

In a statement signed by the President of the House, Nii Ashitey Akomfra III, Teshie Mantse and copied to all media houses on Friday, Nana Addo and Dr Okoe Boye victory as President- Elect and Member of Parliament for Teshie to replace the former Miss Ghana lady is a victory for democracy; a victory for Ghanaians and a victory for the advancement of Creating Prosperity and equal Opportunity for all.

It said the victory was an endorsement by Ghanaians of the good policies promised by the NPP-led government for 2017.

The statement commended all Ghanaians for the peaceful atmosphere in which the elections were conducted and described the situation as a leap in the bid of Ghanaians to strengthen democracy in the country.

It extended the House's heartfelt congratulations to all Parliamentarians, political parties, international observers, Security Agencies, Electoral Commission, Civil Society Organizations and the media for their respective roles played in ensuring free, fair and transparent elections.

The statement encouraged the President to remain focused and bring all the hopes and aspirations of Ghanaians to fruition as promised during the electioneering campaigns.

As a result of divisive posture of Hon. Sena Okity Dua, the statement said they want a native of Teshie to represent them in the country’s parliament in 2017 no matter the political party the person belong to and thank ancestor’s for responding to their request.