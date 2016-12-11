Open Letter To Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu: The ‘New Bawumia’ In Dangme Land

Hello Dr. Nyarkotey

I have been following you on social media for some time and I must say you have made me proud. Ever since, I heard your name, I have decided to follow you. I am also a Krobo and I am impressed of your write ups and research in the Dangme community bringing the community into the political, national and international limelight and may God bless you in all your endeavors.

You are a shining star in the Dangme community and I advised you do not give up. You promoted the Dangme community and your influence with the Dangme newspaper made the NPP won the Upper Manya constituency seat for the first time in the political history of the republic of Ghana.

I likened you ‘The New Bawumia’ in Dangme Land because of your scholarly professorial works, analysis, intellect and attitude. I was also happy to read a nice comment by someone on your Facebook page which says” Dr. Ralph, sometimes it is difficult to be accepted by your people when your ideology seems nonconforming to the tradition. I wish to encourage you to pursue this dream. Who knows our future minister of health, is coming from Gadangme land, just like Seth Tekper, Minister of Finance. I am proud of you. Your language is very honorable and devoid of insults. A mark of true Gadangme”

I am very happy to read all the necessary nice posts by people concerning you and I hope the political parties to quickly grab you to bring your knowledge to help develop mother Ghana. God bless you.