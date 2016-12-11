Dr. Nyarkotey Obu Predicted Right As NPP Wins Seat In Krobo Land

Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, a renowned researcher and the managing editor of Dangme news, a monthly newspaper circulating in the Dangme community prediction was accurate for the general elections. For the first time in the history of Ghana’s election, the New Patriotic Party has won a seat in the Dangme community.

In his research titled: A look at the Dangme community parliamentary elections and what is likely to happen in 2016”, Dr. Nyarkotey provided analysis from the seven constituencies in the community and areas where the NPP could wrestle the seat from the NDC.

The NPP won the Upper Manya Krobo constituency in the eastern region and also improved on their numbers in other areas. He further said that, a seat won for the NPP is a political suicidal for the NDC in the general elections which did happened.

Dr. Nyarkotey known for his love for the Dangme people believes the Dangme community deserves better. Dr. Nyarkotey has established himself as a strong force in political research in the Dangme community. He is a research Professor of Prostate Cancer and alternative medicine at Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca City, Cyprus.