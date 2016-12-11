Stop attacking NDC supporters – Police warn NPP

The Police have cationed supporters of the New Patriotic Party to desist from attacking members of the National Democratic Congress.

According to the Police perpetrators of such attacks risk arrest and prosecution if they go ahead with such acts of vandalism.

The Police in a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Superintendent Cephas Arthur said “it has come to the attention of the Police that some people are attacking supporters of NDC in various parts of the country” but failed to name areas in which such acts were being perpetrated.

“The Police Administration wishes to caution those who are engaging in acts of vandalism and rowdism to desist, as Police officers who have been deployed to maintain law and order will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute those who break the laws of the land,” the statement added.

Supporters of the NPP were also cautioned to be moderate in celebrating their victory and eschew acts that could threaten the peace in the country.

Nana Akufo-Addo, the presidential candidate of the NPP, defeated incumbent President Mahama of the NDC with 53.85% of the total votes cast in last Wednesday's polls.

President Mahama however trailed behind with 44.40% thus truncating his second term bid.

Meanwhile, there have been jubilation by NPP supporters nationwide.

Below is the full statement from the Police:

NEWS RELEASE: ATTACKS ON NDC SUPPORTERS.

It has come to the attention of the Police that some people are attacking supporters of NDC in various parts of the country.

Furthermore, there are reports of excessive jubilation by NPP supporters across the country.

Consequently, the Police are calling on the general public, especially, supporters of the NPP to desist from engaging in any acts that will violate the rights of other people and also breach the peace prevailing in the country after the polls.

The Police are further, entreating party supporters in jubilant mood to go about their celebration in moderation.

The Police Administration wishes to caution those who are engaging in acts of vandalism and rowdism to desist, as Police officers who have been deployed to maintain law and order will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute those who break the laws of the land.

Signed: Supt. Cephas Arthur, Police PRO

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

