Transition team to be inaugurated on Sunday

Following the election of the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo to the highest office of the land, government together with the NPP will on Sunday outdoor a presidential transition team.

A statement signed by Minister of Communications Dr. Edward Omane Boamah said the team which includes seven members from government and nine others from the NPP will have both Mahama and Akufo-Addo as co-chairs.

Akufo-Addo, defeated incumbent President Mahama with 53.85% of the total votes cast.

President Mahama however trailed behind with 44.40% thus truncating his second term bid.

Below is the full statement:

Further to the provisions of the Presidential Transition Act 2012 (Act 845), President John Dramani Mahama has appointed the following as members of the Transition Team:

Julius Debrah- Chief of Staff Marietta Brew Appiah Opong- Attorney General & Minister for Justice Seth E. Terkper- Minister for Finance Prosper Bani- Minister for the Interior Dr. Benjamin Kunbour- Minister for Defence Hanna S. Tetteh- Minister for Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration Alhaji Collins Dauda- Minister for Local Government & Rural Development

Representing the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are:

Yaw Osafo Maafo- Representative of the President-elect Frema Osei Opare- Head of the Staff of Office of the President-elect Gloria Akuffo- Member responsible for Legal Affairs Ken Ofori- Atta- Member responsible for Finance Ambrose Dery- Member responsible for the Interior Dominic Nitiwul- Member responsible for Defence Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey- Member responsible for Foreign Affairs Hajia Alima Mahama- Member responsible for Local Government Albert Kan Dapaah- Member responsible for National Security

In accordance with the provisions of the Presidential Transition Act 2012 (Act 845), the following are statutory members of the Transition Team:

Head of the Civil Service Head of the Local Government Service Secretary to the Cabinet National Security Coordinator

The Transition Team, which will be co-chaired by President John Dramani Mahama and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President-elect, will be inaugurated on Sunday December 11, 2016 at 5pm.

Signed:

Edward K. Omane Boamah (Dr.)

Minister for Communications

Accra.

December 10, 2016.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana