Jonathan Mensah Foundation donates to Dzorwulu Special School

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA

Accra, Dec. 10, GNA - Mr Jonathan Mensah Foundation (JMF), a player of the Ghana Black Star Football team and the Honourables Club, has donated some items and foodstuff to the Dzorwulu Special School.

Members of the Foundation also cleaned-up the premises of the School to maintain good environment and hygiene to protect the pupils from the outbreak of diseases.

The items include boxes of digestive and other biscuits brands, Kalypo, power milk, gallons of paint, bags of rice, candies, soft drinks and gallons of oil.

Mr Mensah said this was the first visit of his Foundation to the School and that it was touching to see the children dancing and jubilating with the members.

He said he could not explain how he felt being with the children and that the opportunity had increased his passion for them.

Mr Mensah said: 'As God keep blessing me, there is the need to also replicate the blessing to the under privilege in the society, especially… special pupils.'

'I believe I am doing what God requested us to do by sharing our blessing with others and I know my Foundation would do more things as we go into future.'

Mr Albert Biga, Vice President of the Honourables Club said one of the key objectives of the body was to help the privilege in the society.

He said on periodic basis the club supports the under privilege in society and also support its members who embark on projects and donations like the JMF das done today.

Mr Biga who is also the Managing Director said the Honourables club would make a special presentation to the handlers and care takers of the school for their support and kindness to the pupil.

He said:' In all fairness, the handlers should get the needed attention and support for their efforts in taking care of the children.'

Mr Frederick Tutu, Assistant Head of the School said the major challenge of the School was security and needed more house mothers to take care of the children.

He said the School had 160 children and adults ranging from seven to 40 years.

Mr Isaac Okyere and Madam Gladys Mensah, Boys and Girls Prefects of the school thanked Mr Mensah and the Honourables club.

GNA