Adentan citizens' group holds dialogue on district development facility

Adentan (GAR), Dec. 10, GNA - The District Citizens Monitoring Committee (DCMC) at Adentan in the Greater Accra Region, has called for more information on the utilisation of the District Development Facility (DDF) by the Adentan Municipal Assembly (AdMA).

This, it noted, would enable the citizenry to monitor the progress of projects and prevent unnecessary delays in their implementation and execution.

This was among recommendations arrived at during a DDF Municipal Level Dialogue organised by the Adentan DCMC with support from SEND-GHANA and Intervention Forum (IF), two local non-governmental organisations.

Madam Nora Ollennu, Focal Person for the Adentan DCMC, while presenting the findings of a project, observed that the untimely release of the government's counterpart funding of 30 per cent for the DDF was part of the cause of delays of some projects, particularly those on education and health.

The project, entitled: 'Financing Local Development Project: A Look at the District Development Facility,' was to assess the utilisation and level of citizens' involvement in development initiatives funded by the DDF.

The main findings indicated that the number of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) that qualified for the DDF increased from 38 per cent in 2008 to 90 per cent in 2013 but noted that the facility was in arrears for three years.

Madam Ollennu, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of IF, indicated that districts, which qualified for the grant in 2013 did not receive the funds as of April 2013, and attributed this to government delays in raising its counterpart funding to that provided by donors.

The study showed that about 30 percent of DDF projects initiated in 2013 had suffered overrun, and were incomplete by April 2016 due to delays by contractors and contract variations.

Madam Ollennu said an inventory of DDF projects in Adentan showed that actual period for project completion exceeded their expected completion periods.

However, almost all DDF projects were disability friendly.

The study recommended, among other things, that the MMDAs should increase monitoring of contracts and apply sanctions where there were variations.

It said that signboards and placards indicating sources of funding should be boldly mounted and labelled on all projects carried out by the assemblies as was done for HIPC-funded projects

It also urged compliance with the Disability Act as one of the key indicators in assessing the district assemblies.

During an open forum, the participants called for attention to education and water, urging more information for stakeholders and monitoring on projects to ensure that the right things were done.

Officials of the AdMA pledged to improve on their performances and do follow-ups on issues raised at the meeting.

