FEGHADE Congratulates President-Elect Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo Addo And Commends President John Mahama

The Federation of Ghanaian Diaspora in Europe, FEGHADE, hereby congratulates Ghana's President-Elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo on the occasion of his election as the next President of the Republic of Ghana.

We also wish to commend President John Dramani Mahama for his peaceful and strategic acceptance.

''You shall be President of all Ghanaians as you have stated, we therefore trust your office to continue uniting us even in our winning diversity.

The supreme interest and development of our nation shall continue to stand tall.

In this unification exercise, we suggest the involvement of all competent Ghanaians, including we Ghanaians abroad''.

The Ghanaian diaspora irrespective of its challenges has set a benchmark of peaceful co-existence in the interest of patriot ism; and we hope to see this replicated back home.

May God grant you the wisdom you need to build our dear nation.

Long live Our Country Ghana

and God bless all Ghanaians.

Signed for FEGHADE

Osei Mensah Michael (President)

Naa Tsotsoo 1 (Secretary-General)

NB

FEGHADE is the major outcome of the Diaspora Engagement Policy meeting organised by Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ICMPD and MiEUx of the European Union in Brussels in October 2014 for leaders of major Ghanaian Diaspora Associations in Europe. The Federation is registered in Belgium, seat of the European Union.

FEGHADE FOUNDING MEMBERSHIP

Ghana Council, Belgium

GHACIF, France

GIF.COM, France

UGAG, Germany

COGNAI, Italy

Vice Versa, Netherlands

Diaspora Ghana, Netherlands

National Council of Ghanaian Unions, (NCGU) United Kingdom

MeFiRi Ghana, United Kingdom