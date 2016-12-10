Half-Assini NPP members celebrate election victory

Half-Assini (W/R) Dec 10, GNA - Jubilant supporters and members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Half-Assini in the Western Region on Friday night poured onto the streets to celebrate the victory of the party in the December 7 polls.

Some members and supporters danced to all kinds of songs and tooted car horns when news broke out that President John Dramani Mahama, had congratulated Nana Akuffo-Addo, over his election victory.

Drinking bars and entertainment centres in the town played loud music over the victory throughout the night.

The supporters went agog when the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson officially declared Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as the President elect.

With brass band, they began a picnic through the principal streets of the town in the Party Paraphernalia from 2117 hours to the early hours of Saturday.

They had since Thursday been grouping in front of Television sets, stores and open spaces waiting for the final declaration of the Presidential results by the EC.

Some of them who spoke to the GNA expressed delight, since the declaration had gone a long way to relief the nation of the tension.

They asked that people should celebrate the victory in moderation.

GNA