Central Region Voted Massively Against Mahama Due To Mills Death

The people of Central Region of Ghana has punished the John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress by voting massively against them because Mahama has the blood of Late Attah Mills in his hands.

A week to the general elections in Ghana, one Prophet Owusu Bempah on live radio revealed that Mahama has blood in hands.



According to the renowned man of God, Mahama and his cohorts poisoned and mob the late Atta Mills to take over his position as president of Ghana.

This revelation by the man of God actually affected Mahama in the central region because, late Atta Mills was a native of Central Region and the people there decided to revenge the his death through their votes.

Results from the central regions has shown that the President- Elect, Nana Addo has flood Johm Mahama miserably in the region.