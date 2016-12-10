Final DKM payments starts on December 16th – Official Liquidator

Payments for DKM customers who were validated manually are expected to commence on Wednesday 14th December, 2016.

This is the assurance from the Principal Company Inspector for the Official Liquidator for DKM, Jones Nathaniel Ansah.

According to him, the December 14th date was arrived at after the initial November12 date was rescheduled.

“The payment was supposed to start on Monday [December 12] but then as I'm talking to you I just had a call from PWC that they had a meeting with Ghana Commercial Bank and the bank indicated that because it wasn't informed earlier, it wouldn't be able to make payments on Monday,” he said.

He added, “The last day of payment was made on the 8th of November 2016 and Ghana Commercial Bank said it is still finalizing everything at the moment so the date of payment will probably change from Monday 12th December 2016 to Wednesday 16th December 2016.”

Meanwhile Jones Nathaniel Ansah urged customers who couldn't find their names on the published list to wait for the next batch of list to be published at the various payment stations on Wednesday [16th December 2016].

In a related development, the Official Liquidator explains that it will work to address concerns of customers who are still dissatisfied with not receiving payments for their full investments.

Background

Thousands of customers of DKM Microfinance Company lost their investments running into millions of cedis after the owners of the company invested in unapproved venture and lost their funds.

Customers of the company thronged to all the branches to withdraw their funds after the news went viral, creating panic.

The Bank of Ghana confiscated the assets of the company and appointed the Registrar General's Department to commence liquidation process to refund customers of the company.

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana