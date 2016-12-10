Western Regional Minister loses Parliamentary seat

By Justina Paaga, GNA

Takoradi, Dec. 10, GNA - Mr Paul Evans Aidoo, the Western Regional Minister and incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Sefwi-Wiaso has been unable to retain his seat.

He polled 26,105 votes whiles Mr Kwaku Afreyie of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) obtained 31,736 votes to win the seat.

Mr Sebastian Webster Kwasi Andoh of the Progressive People's Party (PPP) polled 459 with Mr Baafi Kwame Fairfax of the Convention People's Party(CPP) polling 114 votes and Mr Prince Akomeah Stephen of the GCCP received 38 votes

There were 58,452 valid votes with 1,022 rejected ballots.

