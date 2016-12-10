The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Politics | 10 December 2016 11:00 CET

Western Regional Minister loses Parliamentary seat

By GNA

By Justina Paaga, GNA
Takoradi, Dec. 10, GNA - Mr Paul Evans Aidoo, the Western Regional Minister and incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Sefwi-Wiaso has been unable to retain his seat.

He polled 26,105 votes whiles Mr Kwaku Afreyie of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) obtained 31,736 votes to win the seat.

Mr Sebastian Webster Kwasi Andoh of the Progressive People's Party (PPP) polled 459 with Mr Baafi Kwame Fairfax of the Convention People's Party(CPP) polling 114 votes and Mr Prince Akomeah Stephen of the GCCP received 38 votes

There were 58,452 valid votes with 1,022 rejected ballots.

GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Politics

now that all people are talking about it, keep quiet and see how your silence will make a difference
By: barima bimpeh jam
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img