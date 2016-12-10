I Won’t Let You Down—Akufo-Addo Assures Ghanaians

President-elect of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has assured the nation that he will do everything within his power to live up to the expectations of Ghanaians.

“I thank God for his grace and favour for granting us victory in this election...to Ghanaians I won’t let you down. I will do all in my power to live up to your hopes and expectations,” Akufo-Addo said during a victory speech at his Nima residence moments after he was declared President-elect by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.

The New Patriotic Party flagbearer polled 5,716,026 votes representing 53.85% in the 2016 elections to give him an edge over the ruling National Democratic Congress leader Mahama, who garnered 4,713,277 votes representing 44.40% of the total votes.

Nana Addo’s party swept the majority in Parliament with over 150 seats.

Declaring the presidential results in Accra, the chairperson of the EC Mrs. Charlotte Osei said the Commission recorded valid votes of over 10,615,361, rejected ballots stood at 1.54% while 10,782,609 represented the total number of people who voted.

Akufo-Addo also in his speech thanked the EC and its chairperson, Charlotte Osei for organizing a credible election.

“The EC under its new leadership Charlotte Osei must be congratulated for organizing this credible election, she has allayed the fears of many.”

Akufo-Addo also called party members to be measured in their jubilations and avoid provoking members of the National Democratic Congress.

Akufo-Addo will be sworn-in on January 7, 2017.