Nana Akufo Addo is President-elect

Accra, Dec. 9, GNA - Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was on Friday declared the winner of the 2016 presidential election.

Mrs Charlotte Osei, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), who announced the results, said Nana Addo polled 5, 716,026 votes (53.08 per cent) to cruise to victory.

President John Dramani Mahama, the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the presidential race, polled 4,713,277 votes representing 44.40 per cent of total valid votes cast.

Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the Convention People's Party (CPP) polled 25,394 votes (0.24 per cent), while Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings of the National Democratic Party (NDP) got 16,878 votes (0.16 per cent).

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People's Party (PPP) polled 105,682 votes (1.0 per cent), with Dr Edward Nasigre Mahama of the People's National Convention (PNC) polling 22, 014 votes (per cent).

Mr Jacob Osei Yeboah, the Independent candidate in the race, polled 15,898 votes (0.15 per cent).

The EC chairperson announced that the results declared excluded four constituencies whose results were yet to be determined. She, however, indicated that the results of those four constituencies, were immaterial to the final outcome of the poll.

According to the EC boss, the total number of votes cast in the presidential election was 10,781,609, while the total number of rejected votes stood at 166,248 representing 1.5 per cent.

The total number of voters on the electoral register stood at 15,712,499, spread across 275 constituencies nationwide.

GNA