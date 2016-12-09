CFI and IDEG dissappointed at allegations of over-voting

Accra, Dec. 9, GNA - The Civic Forum Initiative (CFI) and the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) have expressed disappointment at the decision of the Electoral Commission (EC) to respond to allegations of over-voting by halting the publication of all collated results.

'The decision is creating undue tension among the populace. A vacuum has been created and is being filled by announcements of collated results by political parties and media houses, and this is creating massive confusion and intensifying suspicions and public anxiety,' Major General Carl Coleman, the Chairman of the CFI, said.

Major Gen. Coleman, at a press conference in Accra on Friday, said it would be helpful if the EC provided specific information 'such as how wide- spread the alleged voting is, which constituencies and regions they have occurred in, the sources of complaints, when they were made, and why the allegation should lead to a complete re-collation of the results.

'We believe that the tensed situation in the country would change positively if the EC could quickly and progressively publish collated results it has so far certified,' he said.

Major Gen. Coleman said further delay by the EC to speed-up the publication of collated results would aggravate 'the confusion and anxiety in the public'.

This could potentially undermine the very integrity of the EC's own results when finally published, he said.

'As we await the EC's answers, we appeal to the political parties to refrain from further calling the election results as they appear to be usurping the mandate of the EC,' Gen. Coleman said.

It further urged political party agents to cooperate with the EC, to facilitate its publication of the results.

'Finally we urge Ghanaians to remain calm as the process to speed-up the publication of the results continue,' he said.

GNA