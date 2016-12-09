Book Launching: Empowering To Reign

Launching her new book titled "Empowering Reign" Prophetess Ruth Ama Martey used the opportunity to express her profound appreciation to God, her Church family and the entire community who in diverse ways supported her to make her dream come true.

In an exclusive interview at the ordination and her book launching event She recounted how from a humble beginning, and by dint of hard work, service to mankind God has seen her through.

Prophetess Ruth Ama Martey has carved a niche for herself as a preacher, conference speaker, motivational speaker, author, counselor, with a unique focus.

She advised that those who trust and put everything in the hands of the God will see God hands and everything will come to you at the perfect time.

"God does everything at His own time and He does it beautifully." On the next step after the book launching she wants to keep the momentum going by sharing the good news in the message God has used her to deliver to the entire world. Quoting from Romans 8:28 She said " And we all know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love Him and to those who are called according to His purpose”

Married to Evangelist Michael Martey she has a very impressive resume and has bagged a lot of awards in her personal and professional career .

In addition to being the President/CEO of MICHAEL STAFFING SERVICES she has been picked as a

Five time winner of “BEST BUSINESS IN FAIRFIELD 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 AND 2015” By “The US Commerce Association of America”

She is also the Founder and President of WORLD ARISE FOUNDATION (Humanitarian Organization for Africa) Endorsed by the Chronicles Newspaper (Ghana)

DISCOUNT TRAVEL AGENCY General Manager (Traveling Agency)

She received an award this year on behalf of their Company!!!

2016 Community Engagement Award

And 2016 Outstanding Business Performance Award....

Prophetess Ruth A. Martey, is a preacher and conference speaker focusing on the area of leadership, Empowerment, and the Prophetic Ministry both in the church and in corporate America

You can purchase the book "Empowered to Reign" on amazon.com

https://www.facebook.com/Prophetess-Ruth-A-Martey