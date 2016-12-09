The European Union Stands Up For Prisoners

As the world celebrates International Human Rights Day, the European Union Delegation to Liberia has announced support for two new projects to improve conditions in prisons in Liberia funded through the European Instrument for Democracy and Human Rights (EIDHR).

Speaking about the decision to fund these projects, European Union Ambassador Tiina Intelmann said "Human rights apply to everyone, including prisoners. For the European Union, standing up for someone's rights means not just speaking out, but taking action to change things. Permanent solutions to the challenges facing Liberia's criminal justice system will take time, but the European Union believes there are practical steps that can be taken now to improve conditions for prisoners."

The projects, which will start in January, will cover six counties. One project will be implemented by FinnChurchAid, the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) and the Rural Human Rights Activists Programme (RHRAP) in Lofa, Bong and Nimba. The other will be implemented by the International Federation of Christians against Torture, and their local partner Association of Christians Against Torture (ACAT), and will be implemented in Bomi, Montserrado and Margibi. European Union funding will be EURO 500 000 (approx. USD 530 000) and EURO 426 500 (approx. USD 453 000) respectively.