GhElections: I know Mahama will do the right thing – Nana Addo

As a number of media houses project the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo, as the winner in the 2016 polls, he has expressed confidence in the incumbent, President John Mahama, to concede defeat if and when it becomes necessary.

“I believe that he is a Ghanaian patriot, he is an honourable man. If he sees that he has lost, I believe he is the sort of person who would do the right thing and make sure that whatever tensions and anxieties there are in the system are assuaged,” Nana Akufo-Addo said in an interview on Friday evening.

The NPP Flagbearer admitted that uncertainty and anxiety were expected to filter through the air as the final declaration by the Electoral Commission (EC) beckoned.

But he stressed that “it is important that all of us behave well; our supporters, the general public especially the leaders of the country.”

On President Mahama, Nana Akufo-Addo said: “the responsibilities on him are big ones but I believe that he is capable of meeting those responsibilities and working to bring our country together and ensuring the peace and stability of our nation. The John Mahama that I know is somebody I believe is capable of rising to the occasion.”

President Mahama has already assured Ghanaians that he and his National Democratic Congress (NDC) will accept the results of the 2016 elections whether it goes in favour or against his party.

The President, while addressing supporters and members of the press at his residence on Friday morning called on supporters of the party to remain calm and ensure peace as they await the official declaration of election results from the EC.

Citi FM’s polls have Nana Akufo-Addo leading the polls with 5,170,239 (54.87%) votes from 240 constituencies.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana