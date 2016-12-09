Commonwealth Observer Mission Urges Ghanaians To Refrain From Acts Of Violence

The Commonwealth Observer Mission has given Ghana high marks for the conduct of the 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Head of the Mission, former South African President, Thabo Mbeki, lauded the Electoral Commission (EC), the police, the National Peace Council and Civil Society Organisations (CSO) for working towards a successful process.

He said events leading to the general elections on December 7 and 8, 2016 and during the elections were peaceful.

Media coverage was balanced and journalists conducted themselves well despite occasional excesses, the mission observed.

“It is our hope that by bringing the electoral process to a successful conclusion, Ghana will again serve as an inspiration and beacon as the rising tide of democracy throughout the Commonwealth,” he said at a press conference Friday.

The provisional results from the keenly contested presidential and parliamentary elections on Wednesday and Thursday put opposition presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo, in the lead with more than 500,000 votes, beating incumbent president John Mahama.

The EC is yet to declare final results.

Anticipation for the results is heightening tension in the camps of the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are both claiming victory.

“We appeal to all Ghanaians to refrain from making any utterances or performing any acts that could trigger violence or adversely affect the electoral environment.

“If any dispute should arise concerning the elections, it should be addressed through the approved legal channels,” Thabo Mbeki advised.

