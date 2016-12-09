Print Aid Foundation Assists Charity Amoah Memeorial School In Takoradi

The two students receiving their packages with their two fathers (extreme right), officials from Print Aid Foundation and school authorities

The Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Print Aid Foundation(PAF) in Accra,Mr.Coby Asmah says his outfit is poised to partner the charity Amoah Memorial school complex at Adientem to equip the school with the state of the art technology to produce astronauts, doctors, engineers and make the school one of the best in the Western Region.

He therefore challenged the students to have the zeal and the urge to learn more about the computer and be in tune with modern technology to be able to compete favourably in a globalized village.

Mr. Asmah gave the advice when his outfit made a presentation of 10 computers and the award of scholarships to 2 students of the school at Adientem,a suburb of Takoradi in the Western Region.

The donation forms part of the first in a series of presentations to ten(10) schools in the country by PAF, a printing firm in Accra.Making the presentation,Mr.Asmah charged the students to take advantage of the computers to be part of a globalized world.

The CEO said it was the commitment of PAF to ensure that children who do not have access to education will now have to compete with the outside world through enhance modern technology.

In another development ,PAF made a scholarship package to the parents of the two students namely,Emmanuella Elorm Amo of JHS form two and Seth Dentu Gyampo,a basic four four pupil.

Under the scholarship package ,PAF is to pay GHC840 to cover the fees of Seth and GHC990 for Emmanuella for a period of one year which is subject to renewal if they continue to produce good academic results.

Presenting the cheque to both parents which covered their school fees fro the 2016/2017 academic year,Mr. Asmah appealed parents of the two students to motivate their children to learn extra harder at home.

Receiving the cheque,parents of the two, Messrs.'Victor Gyampo and Luis Amo thanked the Foundation and promised to monitor the children to learn at home to justify the package they have received.

The headmaster of the school,Mr. Mathias Broohm, a retired educationist,appealed to ICT instructors to teach the children very well to be able to access relevant information from the internet to enhance academic output.

He said the school was yet to register with the West African Examination Council(WAEC) to write its maiden Basic Education Certificate Examination(BECE) next year and used the occasion to appeal to the students to learn harder to produce better results.

The chairman of the school management board,Rev.Jonathan Yaw Amoako appealed to government to assist private schools since they play a pivotal role in national development.

He said in spite of the challenges,private schools have excelled over the years and asked government to assist the school with some basic educational inputs and a vehicle.

The Proprietress of the school, madam Faustina Amoah said the school would provide a solid foundation for children through good quality education delivery and assist them to unearth their innate potentialities to advance the cause of humanity.

The school which was established in 1996 at Sekondi with only one child, can now boast of a current population of 124 at its new location at Adientem in Takoradi.