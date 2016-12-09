University of Education introduces new programmes

Winneba (C/R), Dec. 9, GNA - The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has introduced new masters and degree programmes for postgraduate and undergraduate students to promote academic excellence.

Professor Mawutor Avoke, Vice Chancellor of the University, made this known at the 21st Congregation of the university.

New programmes such as M. Phil (Early Childhood Education) are running and heavily subscribed and the university intended to introduce courses such as Masters in Agriculture Education, Masters in Environment and Occupational Health, Bachelor of Science in Natural Resources, B'Sc in Agric Business Management and Entrepreneurship, B'Sc in Chemistry Education and B'Sc in Information and Communication and Technology (ICT).

Prof. Avoke said the university had also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the University Collage Capital (UCC) in Denmark where exchange programmes would be done between the two universities.

He said the MOU expanded the existing agreement between the two institutions to accommodate inbound and outbound mobility of students and faculty.

Prof. Avoke said some students from the College of Technology Education in Kumasi were in Swedru on the UEW and Hamistad University exchange programme.

He said the University of Education was expected to receive three students from Hamistad University next year as part of the MOU exchange programme.

A total of 8,578 students were awarded degrees, diplomas and certificates.

The event saw the graduation of 8,578 students at various levels: 927 Postgraduate students, 4,789 Bachelor of Education students; 2,779 Diploma and 83 certificate students. GNA