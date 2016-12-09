Statement by Kofi Annan on elections in Ghana

“I want to congratulate the Election Commission, its staff and the people of Ghana for conducting a good election on 7 December, worthy of our democratic tradition. I also applaud the support and the diligence of the electoral observers – national and international.

I call on the candidates, their parties and their supporters to remain calm until the announcement of the final results by the Election Commission. There is no reason for incitement.

In the spirit of democracy, I call on the losers to concede as quickly as possible to defuse tensions and allay uncertainties. Let me take this opportunity to congratulate the five candidates who have already done so in light of the preliminary results and clear trends.

The people of Ghana are waiting and watching, let’s not disappoint them.”

This statement is also available on the website of the Kofi Annan Foundation.