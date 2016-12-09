The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Press Statement | 9 December 2016 16:15 CET

Statement by Kofi Annan on elections in Ghana

By Kofi Annan Foundation Communications Team
Kofi Annan
Kofi Annan

“I want to congratulate the Election Commission, its staff and the people of Ghana for conducting a good election on 7 December, worthy of our democratic tradition. I also applaud the support and the diligence of the electoral observers – national and international.

I call on the candidates, their parties and their supporters to remain calm until the announcement of the final results by the Election Commission. There is no reason for incitement.

In the spirit of democracy, I call on the losers to concede as quickly as possible to defuse tensions and allay uncertainties. Let me take this opportunity to congratulate the five candidates who have already done so in light of the preliminary results and clear trends.

The people of Ghana are waiting and watching, let’s not disappoint them.”

This statement is also available on the website of the Kofi Annan Foundation.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Press Statement

Lust An undress Rehearsal for Adultery
By: Theresa Oppon
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img