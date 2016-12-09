Concede defeat to defuse tensions – Kofi Annan

Former Secretary General of UN, Kofi Annan has called on presidential candidates who have lost the elections to concede defeat as quickly as possible to defuse tensions.

“In the spirit of democracy, I call on the losers to concede as quickly as possible to defuse tensions and allay uncertainties,” he said in a statement.

Kofi Annan in the statement also congratulated the five candidates who have already conceded defeat “in light of the preliminary results and clear trends.”

Presidential Candidates who have so far conceded defeat are Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, Ivor Greenstreet, Edward Mahama,Jacob Osei Yeboah and Papa Kwesi Nduom.

He further called on presidential candidates to remain calm until the announcement of the final results by the Electoral Commission.According to him, “there is no reason for incitement.”

While congratulating the Electoral Commission and its staff for “conducting a good election on 7 December, worthy of our democratic tradition” he also commended the “support and the diligence of the electoral observers– national and international.”

According to him, “ the people of Ghana are waiting and watching, let's not disappoint them.”

Kofi Annan's plea for various candidates to concede defeat comes hours after President Mahama said the NDC will accept results of this election whether it goes in favour or against the party.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

