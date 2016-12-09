NPP wins seat in V/R

From Samuel Agbewode, Ho.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta Region has made huge gains in the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections, as the party's parliamentary candidate for Krachi East, Mr. Michael Gyato, has taken over the seat from the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament, Mr. Wisdom Gidisu. There was wild jubilation immediately the results were announced.

There was also simultaneous celebration by the supporters of the NPP, as the party managed to increase its votes in the region, whilst that of the NDC decreased in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Votes in the NDC's ‘World Bank’ reduced during Wednesday's elections as a result of voter apathy. The Chronicle is unable to determine what caused the voter apathy. The development has, however, forced the mass of followers of the umbrella party to remain silent at the regional capital, Ho.

During the 2012 elections, NDC supporters, particularly those in Ho, were seen drumming and dancing on the streets as the results trickled in, but this was conspicuously absent this time round.

The Chronicle can report that Ho is now a ghost town, because, apart from NPP supporters who are making noise, the rest of the people are unusually quiet.

Speaking to The Chronicle in Ho about the low turnout at the polls, a businessman, Christian Fiamordzi, said he personally did not cast his vote as the best form of protest against the government for undermining the development of the region over the years.

According to him, the ruling party was only interested in their votes. He was hopeful that the rest of the people would follow his example and abstain from voting during future elections, to teach the NDC a lesson.

Mr. Fiamordzi cited the construction of the Ho Market, which work has delayed for a long time even though similar projects at Cape Coast and elsewhere had been completed.

He said they were even crying for a sports stadium, but had been ignored. The businessman also lamented that the much-trumpeted Eastern Corridor road was also not completed, noting that the NDC had taken Voltarians for a ride.

Mr. Fiamordzi noted that building an airport for the people of the Volta Region by the NDC was a laudable idea, but for the NDC to demonstrate that it was really interested in the development of a region that normally helps it to win power, it would have been more prudent to tackle the poor road networks, than to pretend that it was building an airport, which was aimed at attracting the votes of the people.

Madam Beauty Kenu, also a resident of Ho, told The Chronicle that she was personally sad about the way the NDC continued to treat the people of the Volta Region.

According to her, when her son completed SHS he went to learn driving, and after that, she took a loan to purchase a 12-seater vehicle for him to ply Ho-Akatsi.

Regrettably, she said, the NDC government, through its DCE, Samuel Wuadi, refused to allow ta private transport company, the Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA) that he had joined, to operate at Akatsi.

“My son, I could not believe that NDC government, that I and my family have been voting for all this years, would treat us like a common criminal in the street, and the fact about it all this is that my son is not operating from any station, and has been doing “trotro” from Ho-Asikuma- Juapong, which is not a profitable route.”

Madam Kenu continued that she did not hate President John Dramani Mahama as a person, but his representatives like the Akatsi South DCE and others made some of them not to vote for him, because if she cast her vote for President Mahama and he wins, it was likely that some of his representatives who were full of arrogance and pride would still hold on to their positions and continue to misbehave.

Another resident, Mr. Peter Sedzro, said he equally did not vote in the elections, because he saw pride and arrogance among some of the president's representatives, especially the DCEs.

Another factor was the refusal to continue with the dual carriage road from Sokode to Ho.

He noted that a few months to the elections, the government brought a bulldozer and pretended to have started work, but the project was abandoned a few weeks later.