Avoka, Woyongo, kicked out
From William Nlanjerbor Jalulah, Bolgatanga..
Three Members of Parliament (MPs) of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper East Region have been booted out and will not return to parliament in January 2017.
Mr. Mark Woyongo for Navrongo Central constituency and former Upper East Regional Minister, Mr. Cletus Avoka, former Majority Leader in Parliament, and Mr. David Adakurugu of Tempane, all lost to the opposition New Patriotic Party (MPs) in the last Wednesday’s presidential and parliamentary elections.
In the Zibilla constituency, Mr. Avoka lost narrowly to Dr. Frank Fuseini Adongo of the NPP, as the former polled 22,121 votes as against the latter's 22, 361 votes. In the Navrongo Central constituency, former MP Mr. Joseph Kofi Adda of the NPP recaptured the seat, after he obtained 20,667 votes, while Mr. Woyongo polled 17,203 votes.
The third loser was Mr. David Adakurugu, former District Chief Executive for Tempane and incumbent MP, who lost to a renowned lawyer in the region, Mr. Joseph Dindiok Kpemka. Mr. Kpemka polled 13, 363, while his closest contende, Adukurugu, polled 10,697 votes.
Apart from claiming these three seats, the NPP's presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, also made gains by increasing his vote margin in most of the constituencies.
However, the only incumbent NPP MP in the region, Mr. Boniface Gambila of the Nabdam Constituency, lost his seat to NDC's Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane.
One seat the NPP was tipped to win was the Bolgatanga Central constituency, where Mr. Rex Asanga was contesting with five others, including NDC's Isaac Adongo, whose win came as a surprise to many election watchers in the region and constituency.
At the end of polls on Wednesday, Mr. Adongo won the seat by polling 25,042, representing 51.41%, while Mr. Asanga polled 15,610, representing 32.04%.
Meanwhile, the mood of residents across the region was subdued, as results trickled in.
Below are results that were available at the time of filing this report.
Tempane Constituency
Parliamentary
PPP – 2,306
NDC-10,697
NPP -13,363
CPP -132
Ind – 2925
Rejected – 885
Vote cast – 30308
Total registered: 44,227
Presidential
CPP – 323
NDC – 14901
NDP – 69
PPP – 1,326
NPP- 11,737
Ind: 686
Rejected vote-1271
Total votes cast- 30,490
Parliamentary
NDC 9,250
NPP 6,360
Rejected 308
TVC 15,610
Builsa South
CPP-69
NDP-25
NDC-9,802
PPP-123
NPP-2,441
PNC-1,633
IND-91
Valid votes-14,184
Rejected-674
Parliamentary
NDC-7666
NPP-2814
PNC-4462
Valid votes-14942
Rejected-450
Mandan constituency
Presidential
CPP 65
NDP 28
NDC 9,211
PPP 87
NPP 5,983
PNC 83
IND 26
Rejected 418
Total votes cast 15,900
Garu constituency
Presidential
NDC 14484,
NDP 47
NPP 8806
PNC 127
Independent 44
Parliamentary
NDC 12,899
NPP 10,856
NDP 93
CPP 48
Independent 52