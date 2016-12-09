Avoka, Woyongo, kicked out

From William Nlanjerbor Jalulah, Bolgatanga..

Three Members of Parliament (MPs) of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper East Region have been booted out and will not return to parliament in January 2017.

Mr. Mark Woyongo for Navrongo Central constituency and former Upper East Regional Minister, Mr. Cletus Avoka, former Majority Leader in Parliament, and Mr. David Adakurugu of Tempane, all lost to the opposition New Patriotic Party (MPs) in the last Wednesday’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

In the Zibilla constituency, Mr. Avoka lost narrowly to Dr. Frank Fuseini Adongo of the NPP, as the former polled 22,121 votes as against the latter's 22, 361 votes. In the Navrongo Central constituency, former MP Mr. Joseph Kofi Adda of the NPP recaptured the seat, after he obtained 20,667 votes, while Mr. Woyongo polled 17,203 votes.

The third loser was Mr. David Adakurugu, former District Chief Executive for Tempane and incumbent MP, who lost to a renowned lawyer in the region, Mr. Joseph Dindiok Kpemka. Mr. Kpemka polled 13, 363, while his closest contende, Adukurugu, polled 10,697 votes.



Apart from claiming these three seats, the NPP's presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, also made gains by increasing his vote margin in most of the constituencies.

However, the only incumbent NPP MP in the region, Mr. Boniface Gambila of the Nabdam Constituency, lost his seat to NDC's Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane.

One seat the NPP was tipped to win was the Bolgatanga Central constituency, where Mr. Rex Asanga was contesting with five others, including NDC's Isaac Adongo, whose win came as a surprise to many election watchers in the region and constituency.

At the end of polls on Wednesday, Mr. Adongo won the seat by polling 25,042, representing 51.41%, while Mr. Asanga polled 15,610, representing 32.04%.

Meanwhile, the mood of residents across the region was subdued, as results trickled in.

Below are results that were available at the time of filing this report.

Tempane Constituency

Parliamentary

PPP – 2,306

NDC-10,697

NPP -13,363

CPP -132

Ind – 2925

Rejected – 885

Vote cast – 30308

Total registered: 44,227

Presidential

CPP – 323

NDC – 14901

NDP – 69

PPP – 1,326

NPP- 11,737

Ind: 686

Rejected vote-1271

Total votes cast- 30,490

Builsa South

CPP-69

NDP-25

NDC-9,802

PPP-123

NPP-2,441

PNC-1,633

IND-91

Valid votes-14,184

Rejected-674

Parliamentary

NDC-7666

NPP-2814

PNC-4462

Valid votes-14942

Rejected-450

Mandan constituency

Presidential

CPP 65

NDP 28

NDC 9,211

PPP 87

NPP 5,983

PNC 83

IND 26

Rejected 418

Total votes cast 15,900

Builsa South

Presidential

CPP-69

NDP-25

NDC-9802

PPP-123

NPP-2441

PNC-1633

IND-91

VALID VOTES-14184

REJECTED-674

Parliamentary

NDC-7666

NPP-2814

PNC-4462

VALID VOTES-14942

REJECTED-450

Garu constituency

Presidential

NDC 14484,

NDP 47

NPP 8806

PNC 127

Independent 44

Parliamentary

NDC 12,899

NPP 10,856

NDP 93

CPP 48

Independent 52

