NDC suffers heavy defeat in Western Region



From Alfred Adams, Takoradi..

Though the 7th December presidential and parliamentary elections have come and gone, with Ghanaians anxiously waiting for the declaration of the presidential results, one thing that is certain is the defeat suffered by big guns of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Western Region.

Eight parliamentary seats, hitherto controlled by the ruling party candidates, were shockingly lost to the opposition New Patriotic party (NPP) – a clear manifestation that they could not with withstand the wind of change that was blowing.

The NDC now has ten seats as against NPP's sixteen.

The ruling NDC, before the 7th December elections, was controlling 18 parliamentary seats, with the NPP holding on to 8.

The NDC-controlled seats lost are – Akontombra, Evalue-Gwira, Ahanta West, Prestea Hunni-Valley, Shama, Sefwi-Wawso and Amenfi Central.

The biggest casualty in the ground shaking election is the Regional Minister, Paul Evans Aidoo, who lost the Sefwi Wiawso seat for the first time to the opposition NPP. Though the results for the Sefwi Wiawso constituency have still not been certified as at the time of filing this story, reports from the various polling stations show that the Regional Minister is trailing the NPP candidate.

The defeat of the Regional Minister has not come as a surprise, because he was 'imposed' on the people.

The Juaboso constituency, occupied by the Deputy Minister for Lands and Forestry, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, was nearly lost as well.

The Chronicle gathered that he lost during the first count, but refused to sign the result sheet, insisting that there must be a recount. According to provisional results, he won marginally after the recount.

Interestingly, the NPP candidate has also refused to sign the pink sheet.

For the Akontombra constituency, the NDC lost the seat because the incumbent MP, Herod Cobbinah, contested the seat as independent candidate, after he lost the NDC parliamentary primary to Kenneth Yeboah.

A former MP for Evalue Gwira, Catherine Afeku, staged a comeback by snatching the seat she lost in the 2012 elections. The Jomoro seat was also snatched by the NPP candidate, Mr. Anthony Essien, from the hands of the ruling party.

For the Prestea Huni-Valley constituency, Mr. Oteng Gyasi brushed aside the ruling party candidate, Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, who is also the District Chief Executive by a large margin of 36,444 votes, as against the NDC candidate's 32,073 votes.

Emmanuel Armah Kfi Buah, however, managed to retain the Ellembelle seat.

News had earlier gone round that the MP cum Petroleum Minister had lost his seat. But, after recounts, Armah Buah obtained a total of 22,917 as against the NPP candidate's 20,457.



