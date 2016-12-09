NPP supporters worried over delay in announcing results



From Michael Boateng, Sunyani..

The delay in announcing certified results of both parliamentary and presidential elections held on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 has created an undue anxiety among the electorate in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

Though voting was peaceful in most of the constituencies, the delay in announcing the results seems to have created tension, as people are glued to their radio and television sets, with others arguing about who is winning based on the various provisional results being announced by the media houses.

Most of the anxious voters wondered why 19 hours after voting had closed, not a single certified result had been announced by the Electoral Commission.

Aside the Jaman North, where voting was suspended till yesterday, all the remaining 28 constituencies had a smooth voting process, with minor complaints of delays in the delivery of election materials.

As at 3:00pm yesterday, results from the constituencies were yet to be certified by the EC, but most supporters of the NPP were hopeful that their presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo would win the elections, as projected by the campaign manager, Peter Mac Manu.

Though national officers of the NDC have come out to dispute the claims of the NPP of winning the elections, supporters of the NDC in parts of the Brong-Ahafo Region are still anxious, because of the NPP winning majority parliamentary seats in the region, per the provisional results.

In the year 2012, the NDC won 16 seats out of the 29 in the Brong-Ahafo Region, but per the provisional results, the NPP has maintained all the 13 seats it had, and has added almost six seats making it 19.

Brong-Ahafo, which is considered a swing region, was a major target for the NPP, and with hard work and determination, the region has fallen for them, winning majority of the parliamentary seats.

The Tano South seat, which was occupied by Hannah Bisiw, Techiman North by Alex Kyeremeh, who is the Deputy Minister of Education, Nkoranza South, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, Deputy Minister of Local Government, Tain, Kwasi Gyan-Tutu, Dormaa West, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, Deputy Minister of Sports, and Atebubu/Amantin, Sanja Nanja, have all been taken over by the NPP.

However, not all the results are certified, most of these defeated MPs have conceded per the provisional results upon their own collations.

So far, certified results available to The Chronicle are that of Sunyani East and Asunafo North, though voting was ongoing at the Jaman North Constituency, which has been invaded by top officials of both the NDC and NPP.

Sunyani East was one of the key constituencies the NPP was protecting due to the independent candidate who lost in the primaries to the incumbent with a difference of two votes.

But, despite the keen contest, the incumbent MP, Kwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh, managed to sail through with a total of 38,009 votes, as against the independent candidate, George Kumi, polling 15, 911 votes, with the NDC candidate, Kwasi Oppong Ababio, 14,549 votes.

The Sunyani Municipal Returning Officer of the EC, Yaw Badu Amaniampong, declaring the results, said the total valid votes were 69,809, rejected 536, and total ballots cast 70,345.