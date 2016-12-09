NPP takes over Ahafo Ano North, Edubease … But loses Sekyedumasi

From Richard Owusu-Akyaw, Kumasi..

The capture of the Adansi South and Ahafo Ano North parliamentary seats has given a further boost to the New Patriotic party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region.

Ernest Kofi Yankah managed only 14,050 against the NPP candidate, George Oduro's 18,177 votes, to lose the seat. The incumbent MP for Ahafo Ano North, Akwasi Adusei, secured some votes, but not enough to beat Suleman Adamu Sanib's 30,380, confirming the fear and conviction by party executives that the former Ahafo Ano North District Co-ordinator of the National Youth Employment Programme (NYEP), educationist and MP might not win the ultimate in 2016.

Akwasi Adusei wrestled the seat from the NPP in the 2012 elections with 18, 841 (50.92%) votes for the NDC, out of the 37,669 total votes cast, against then incumbent Richard Akuoko Adiyia's 18, 418 (48.89%) for the NPP.

The seizure of the Tepa seat is no surprise, since the Ahafo Ano North constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had long expressed fear of losing the parliamentary seat in the polls.

Their fear emanated from a survey it conducted between February and March this year to ascertain who wins the parliamentary seat, and its effects on the elections, as far as the various political parties are concerned in the Ahafo Ano North constituency.

The research indicated that the NPP parliamentary candidate, Mr. Sulemana Adamu Sanib, would lead the race with 41%, while the NDC incumbent candidate, Akwasi Adusei, had 30%, with the only independent candidate, Dr. Bright Oppong, securing 25%, whilst Daniel Kofi Kyei of the PPP occupied the bottom position with 6%, if the elections were conducted within the period.

The research also proved that Nana Addo, the NPP’s presidential candidate, would be leading with 52%, ahead of NDC's presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama who got 48%.

The researchers found out that the results were based on tribalism and ethnicity among both the NPP and NDC.

The NDC executives were aware that the NPP voted for Sulemana at the primary instead of Akuoko Adiyiah or Martina Appiah as parliamentary candidate, because Sulemana is a northerner and Kusaase to match the NDC candidate, who also happens to be a northerner and a Baasare.

It came out that Kusaases far outnumbered Baasares in the constituency, for which reason they would vote massively for their brother or relative NPP candidate.

The former Ashanti Regional Minister, Peter Anarfi-Mensah, also lost the NDC constituency primary to the incumbent MP, Akwasi Adusei, on tribal lines.

The second major reason professed for the NPP parliamentary candidate being a potential winner at the parliamentary elections is the removal of the former Ashanti Regional Minister, which was allegedly masterminded by the MP, who propagated that he would ensure the removal of Anarfi-Mensah from office when he wins the NDC primary.

Anarfi-Mensah's removal from office also infuriated some indigenes who supported him, to the extent that they called for a “skirt and blouse” vote in the polls.

The break-away of some party supporters to join other political parties in the constituency, explained in the move from NDC to PPP by Mr. Daniel Kofi Kyei, accounts for another reason that has led to the defeat of the NDC in the constituency.

Mr. Sulley Mahawiah and Mr. Patrick Ofori, Branch Youth Organiser and former Propaganda Secretary of the NDC respectively, also became campaign members of the independent candidate, who happened to be the brother-in-law of the NDC candidate and the incumbent MP.

The NDC executives are also convinced that the margin of 423 votes by MP Adusei in the 2012 elections needed to be consolidated upon, at a time a non-performance charge had been leveled by party executives.

The NPP has thus won two additional seats, but lost the Ejura Sekyedumase seat to the defeated National Democratic Congress (NDC), as Mohammed Bawa Braimanh polled 23,277 to beat NPP's Salisu Bamba, who got 21,795

It now has 44 seats to contend with in the Ashanti Region, thus contributing to the over 168 parliamentary majority mark.

Meanwhile, in spite of frantic efforts by the NPP, they could not wrestle the Asawase seat from Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak. Alhaji Alidu Seidu could only manage 33,490 against the incumbent MP's 39,095 votes.

Meanwhile, there is uneasy calm in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, as residents are being kept in suspense with the delayed declaration of the election results, particularly that of the presidential poll.



