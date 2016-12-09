EC does not rely on figures from political parties -Charlotte



By Maxwell Ofori

[email protected] .

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei, has said that the commission does not rely on figures from the political parties to declare results. She indicated that her outfit only works with results from its officials at the constituency collation centre sent to the national collation centre.

Addressing the media at the national collation centre yesterday, Mad. Charlotte Osei stated that the commission was silent because there was an ongoing election at Jaman North constituency, and had to allow the process go on, and that it would address the media after 5pm, when polls at the constituency had ended.

Her assertion that the commission does not rely on results of political parties followed calls from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) asking why the commission was delaying in declaring the results.

However, in a swift response to the calls of the NPP, the Chairperson said the commission had not received all the collated results from the constituencies.

According to her, as at 5pm yesterday, it had received only ninety constituency results out of the 275. Even with that, she said there were issues with some of the constituencies which had to be rectified, citing Tema East. She urged the people the country to remain calm as the commission worked to ensure it delivered credible results

On the other hand, the National Peace Council had called on Ghanaians earlier in the day to allow the Electoral Commission (EC) do its constitutional mandate of declaring the results of the this year’s polls.

At a press conference yesterday, the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante, noted the EC had, by law, 72 hours within which to declare the election results.

His comments followed press conferences from the main political parties in the country, New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC), declaring themselves winners of the presidential elections.

He urged Ghanaians to disregard any form of declaration from any of the political parties and allow the EC to do its work.

Earlier the same morning, the Campaign Manager of the opposition NPP, Peter Mac Manu, addressed a press conference to announce victory for the flagbearer of the party and the NPP at large.

According to the NPP, as at 6am yesterday, nearly 94% of the pink sheets have been received and recorded by the party. Nearly the same numbers have also been received by the EC.

The party expressed worry over the silence of the EC, citing that with the same number of pink sheets received, the “NPP doesn’t understand why the EC has been silent and claims it has released only one official constituency result so far.” Meanwhile, more than 2/3 of the constituencies have been declared.

“This is the first time in 16 years that election results have delayed so long. NPP says this raises suspicion and smacks of an attempt to “overturn” the mandate of the people.”

Meanwhile, Eric Kofi Dzakpasu, in a press briefing, called for patience and calm from all voters, as the EC ensures that the election results were, in fact, a true reflection of the will of the people.

He revealed that the commission had noticed possible instances of over-voting in some constituencies which needed verification.

“…On verification of, and in line with, established administrative procedures, the EC is able to determine if any over-voting occurred in any polling station. Should any discrepancy occur, the commission will meet to determine the appropriate actions. We call for patience and calm from all voters as the EC ensures that the election results are, in fact, a true reflection of the will of the people.”

Prior to the above, the National Democratic Congress had also held a press conference, addressed by its campaign manager, Ofosu Ampofo, stating that their candidate was in a “comfortable lead.”

The National Youth Organiser of the NPP, Sammy Awuku, also addressed a media briefing at the party’s headquarters to reiterate the worry of the party over the silence if the EC, stating that the commission had to tell voters what was happening.

Meanwhile, Mad. Charlotte Osei, at the press conference, said the commission had challenges with the electronic transmission, so had to resort to manual.

As at press time, the commission had confirmed it had in its possession ninety collated results from some constituencies, but was quick to add that none of the political party agents had signed the results forms.