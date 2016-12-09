Business activities pick up slowly in Accra

Checks by Citi Business News in some parts of the national capital indicate that business activities are slowly picking up.

Most shops have resumed work today as compared to election day, which was on December 7, 2016.

On Wednesday, December 7, 2016, most shops were closed at the Okaishie market centre and its environs. Same was reported at the Makola market.

Banks in the country also announced that a half day operation.

Ahead of the elections, some businesses devised mechanisms in a bid to ensure productivity levels do not drop drastically.

Some shop owners who were present and at work attributed the absence of their colleagues to anxiety in waiting for the results.

They however contend that business activities will return to normalcy by Monday.

Earlier the CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Mark Badu Aboagye advised workers to ensure businesses run effectively during and after elections as both are equally important.

He advised all traders to avoid closing down their shops because of elections as the business market was as equally important as the elections.

Meanwhile, Citi Business News observed that some traders most traders and shop owners we still in the election euphoria

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana.