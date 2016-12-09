The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Africa | 9 December 2016

Workshop on Sustainable Conservation and Cultural Heritage Preservation

By U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

The U.S. Embassy will organize a two-day workshop on sustainable conservation and cultural heritage preservation, and provide an overview of a recently completed project at Biet Gabriel Rafael Church in Lalibela.

The workshop will discuss the challenges of sustainable conservation and cultural heritage preservation in Ethiopia, review best practices, and explain the innovative methodologies used at Biet Gabriel Rafael. The two-day event will bring together the heritage community, students, practitioners, and administrators across Ethiopia.

You are invited to cover this workshop:

Date: Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at 08:30AM

Venue: Authority for Research and Conservation of Cultural Heritage (ARCCH) (National Museum)

Please RSVP to Zelalem Befekadu (091-150-9522) or Rahel Zewdu (096-128-4012)

