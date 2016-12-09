Congratulations To President-elect Nana Akufo Addo

On behalf of the members of the “Mahama Must Go” movement, I, Rockson Adofo, the most senior leading member, do extend our heartfelt congratulations to you, Nana Akufo Addo, presently the President-elect of the Republic of Ghana since the close of Election 2016 on Wednesday, 7 December 2016.

At your advanced age, 72 years old, you did crisscross the breadth and length of the entire country travelling on the rough roads while your younger opponent was flying to the same areas you went in a jet yet, his supporters and he himself were playing the age card against you. They were saying old age is a hindrance to one’s effective performance as the President of Ghana.

However, little did they know that grey hair is a repository of wisdom, and old age although not an indication of wisdom, it comes with experience.

While your political rivals were assiduously trying desperately throwing dust into people’s eyes, the good God that you serve and believe in, the innocent but economically-suffering Ghanaians, and all discerning Ghanaians, had a different view altogether.

Your election to serve mother Ghana and Ghanaians was made possible by the direct intervention of God through the good people of Ghana. Subsequently, I shall advise you to keep to your faith in Him, serve the people of Ghana in all sincerity and honesty without ever deviating from the good course.

Since it does not belong to he who is leading to redirect their steps, I shall not hesitate to privately redirect your steps as soon as I detect any signs on your part that indicate that you are straying from the path that will take Ghanaians to the economically-relieving land as you have promised them following which God touched their hearts to vote for you resoundingly on Wednesday, 7 December 2016.

I pray Mrs. Rebecca Akufo Addo becomes very supportive of you, giving you good advice and pointing out your mistakes to you for correction as soon as she sights any for it said, “Behind every successful man, there is a woman”

Rockson Adofo