Certified results for Sekondi Constituency Parliamentary and Presidential

By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA

Sekondi, Dec 08, GNA - The certified results for the Sekondi Constituency Parliamentary Election: New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer - 16,839 votes; National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Emmanuel Assafuah - 11,075 votes.

Mr Daniel Essuman of the Progressive People's Party had 305 votes, whilst Mr Peter Arthur of the Convention's People Party had 97 votes.

The total valid votes cast were 28,444 and rejected votes 128.

Lawyer Mercer duly stands elected.

The NPP has won the seat in five consecutive elections since 1996, with Papa Owusu-Ankomah, a former Majority Leader in Parliament and Minister of State occupying the seat for the whole period.

For the Presidential results, the NDC had 9,773 votes, the NPP had 18,014 votes, PPP - 407, CPP - 30, NDP - 13, PNC - 13, Independent Candidate - 8.

The total valid votes cast were 28,447 and rejected votes 189.

GNA