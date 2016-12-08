The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
8 December 2016

Residents of Sekondi-Takoradi anxious but calm

Takoradi, Dec. 08, GNA - The residents of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis are waiting anxiously for the results of the general election from the Electoral Commission in a calm atmosphere.

When the GNA news team went round the twin city in the morning, on Thursday, it observed that shops, stores and business centres had opened for business, while traffic was flowing contrary to yesterday's atmosphere of a deserted scene.

Pockets of people were seen discussing the provisional results being announced on the various radio stations, with small radio sets and ear piece on their mobile phones, while others were monitoring the proceedings from their television sets.

Meanwhile, others were also going about their businesses as usual with government and private workers seen going to work, while pupils and students were going to school.

