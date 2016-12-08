Security tighten at E.C.

By Iddi Yire,

Accra, Dec 08, GNA - The premises of the Electoral Commission (EC) is under a heavy guard by members of the security forces to forestall any eventualities as Ghanaians waited for the Commission's declaration of the December 7 polls.

Hot water canons, armoured tanks and other security vehicles have been positioned to ward off any possible attacks.

There is a huge number of security forces as compared to yesterday to keep the place safe and secured.

Meanwhile the EC's office is calm and the staff are going about their normal duties.

GNA