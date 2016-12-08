Military monitoring aftermath of election

Accra, Dec. 8, GNA - The Ghana Armed Forces is monitoring the electoral environment and working closely through the National Security Taskforce to protect the life and property across the country.

A Military source told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the election task force has initiated moves to ensure maintenance of law and order; 'we will not allow break down of law and order'.

The Security Source also urged Eminent Persons, Religious Leaders, Former President Jerry John Rawlings and former President John Agyekum Kufuor to start engaging the political leaderships openly to restore hope in the electoral system.

The Security Source said the former Presidents should immediately begin dialogue sessions with President John Dramani Mahama and the New Patriotic Party, Presidential candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.

He said the Election task Force leadership at the National, Regional and District levels should also initiate high level talks with political leaders, traditional rulers and other civil society leadership to mitigate the challenges.

The Security Source also noted that the security were also monitoring and picking intelligence on potential riot ignition point and mass mobilization centres to control situation likely to fuel conflict.

The Security Source also urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to release period information and package information to calm tempers.

The Security Source appealed to the media to avoid playing the devils advocates and agents for political provocateur to use to create confusion in the country. 'We must be agents for peace'.

The Election Security Taskforce was formed to deal with undesirable incidents such as shooting, ballot box snatching, vandalisation of property and other acts of violence.

The taskforce provides the right platform to deal with all election security related issues in a coordinated manner.

The team comprises Ghana Police Service, Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority, representatives of the Electoral Commission, Research Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

The task force was replicated in all the regions and districts with each regional and district head providing a number of personnel who served on the various technical sub-committees at the national task force.

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA