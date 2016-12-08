The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Don't stampede our work - EC

By GNA

By Iddi Yire, GNA
Accra, Dec 08, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) has debunked rumours that South African and Israeli information and technology (IT) experts were interfering with the electronic transmission of the December 7 election results.

Mr Eric Kofi Fleming Dzakpasu, the Head of Communications of the EC, said there was no such interference in the transmission of the results and that the Commission was now receiving the results from the various collation centres nationwide.

He said less than 24 hours people were trying to "stampede" the EC to declare the elections results.

Mr Dzakpasu, who was giving a press update on the polls, said the Commission would, within its mandate, declare the presidential results within 72 hours.

He said this was not the first time in the history of Ghana when the declaration of result went beyond 24 hours.

He said so far 25 constituencies results had been received at the National Collation Centre; adding that the representatives of the two leading parties were refusing to endorse the results.

He said the Commission was looking into complaints of over voting in some polling stations and that after verification of the entire results with the pink sheets and the summary sheets, the results would be declared.

Mr Dzakpasu appealed to Ghanaians to be calm and await for the final declaration of the result.

He said voting was underway in the Jaman North Constituency in the Brong-Ahafo Region and that collation of results was still going on in a number of constituency collation centres.

GNA

