Politics | 8 December 2016 23:00 CET

Koforidua remains quiet as election results trickle in

By GNA

Edmund Quaynor/Adams Okae, GNA
Koforidua, Dec 08, GNA - The New Juaben Municipality has generally remained quiet as the outcome of the presidential and parliamentary elections begin trickling in from across the country.

There had not yet been any ecstatic scenes except at Asokore, where a group of young people carrying a huge flag of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were seen by the Reporters of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) joyful excitement.

The situation was however different at Nkawkaw, where supporters of the NPP broke into wild jubilation, when the constituency provisional results were released by the Returning Officer.

This was as follows:
Presidential
CPP - 69
NDP - 18
NDC - 12,012
PPP - 203
NPP - 39,600
PNC - 32
IND - 12
Parliamentary
CPP - 661
NDC - 13,130
NPP - 38,218
GNA

Politics

