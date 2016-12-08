Koforidua remains quiet as election results trickle in

Edmund Quaynor/Adams Okae, GNA

Koforidua, Dec 08, GNA - The New Juaben Municipality has generally remained quiet as the outcome of the presidential and parliamentary elections begin trickling in from across the country.

There had not yet been any ecstatic scenes except at Asokore, where a group of young people carrying a huge flag of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were seen by the Reporters of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) joyful excitement.

The situation was however different at Nkawkaw, where supporters of the NPP broke into wild jubilation, when the constituency provisional results were released by the Returning Officer.

This was as follows:

Presidential

CPP - 69

NDP - 18

NDC - 12,012

PPP - 203

NPP - 39,600

PNC - 32

IND - 12

Parliamentary

CPP - 661

NDC - 13,130

NPP - 38,218

GNA