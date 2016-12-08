EC declares Ambrose Dery Winner in Nandom Constituency

By Philips Tengzu, GNA

Nandom, UWR, December 08, GNA - The supporters of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) jubilated when the Electoral Commission declared Mr. Ambrose P. Dery as the winner of the Parliamentary race at the Nandom Constituency.

Mr. Dery defeated Dr. Richard Kuuire of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with 11107 votes, representing 51.43 per cent of the valid votes cast.

Dr. Kuuire polled 10,229 votes, representing 47.36 per cent of the valid votes cast, while the Progressive People's Party's Candidate, Mr. Kabriku Peter Claver obtained 262 votes representing 1.21 per cent.

The provisional Presidential results gave President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC 13,850 votes, representing 61.19 percent.

The NPP pooled 7,830 votes, representing 36.61 per cent, the People's National Convention obtained 92, representing 0.43 percent.

The Convention People's Party, (CPP) got 49 votes, representing 0.23 per cent while the National Democratic Party polled 32 votes, representing 0.15 percent. The Independent Candidate scored 75 votes, representing 0.35 percent.

GNA