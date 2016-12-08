Peace Council urges Ghanaians to allow EC to work

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Dec. 8, GNA - The National Peace Council has called on Ghanaians to remain calm and allow the Electoral Commission (EC) to execute its task of declaration the results of the December 7 polls.

Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante, the Chairman of the National Peace Council, said by rule the EC had 72 hours within which to declare the election results.

He urged Ghanaians to dispel any form of suspicion and allow the process to run.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday during a visit by members of the Peace Council to the EC, Rev Prof Asante said Ghanaians have waited for four years for another election to be conducted and therefore, they must have the patience to wait on the EC to declare the results.

He explained that constitutionally, the parliamentary election results are declared by the returning officer at constituency, however, that of the Presidential is declared by the Chair of the EC.

He therefore, appealed to political parties to desist from declaring their own results.

GNA