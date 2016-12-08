The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
NPP News | 8 December 2016

Volta NPP in early celebration

By GNA

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi
Ho, Dec. 8, GNA - Supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta Region have jumped into an early celebration of what they termed, 'electoral victory' ahead of the official declaration of Presidential results of the December polls by the Electoral Commission.

Few hours after some parliamentary results were declared on Thursday, December 8, some party sympathizers congregated at the Party's Regional Office in Ho and turned the forecourt into a jamboree amidst loud music.

A few sympathizers were also driving through the principal streets of the regional capital and tooting the horns of their vehicles.

Mr Enock Amegbletor, Deputy Regional Communication Director, NPP, told the GNA that information available to the Party indicated that it had won the general elections, which called for celebration.

'We have a commanding lead. Various polling stations and constituency polling station summary from the Electoral Commission through our agents put Nana Addo and the Party in the lead and winner…, so we are happy.'

Meanwhile, there is apprehension in the Region with concerns of delay in the declaration of the winner of the polls.

At Aflao, indications are that, sympathizers of the National Democratic Congress are accusing each other for the low voter turnout recorded in the Ketu South Constituency.

Movement at the Aflao frontier is low with hardly any economic activity.

Offices and shops are closed with people seen monitoring radio and television sets, resulting in low economic and social activities.

Reports from Hohoe show that the Municipality is calm with a few people showing interest in the collation of polling station results, as many were stuck to radio and television sets monitoring results from other parts of the country.

GNA

