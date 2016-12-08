Politics | 8 December 2016 23:00 CET
Okaikoi Central provisional Presidential results
Accra, Dec. 8, GNA - The provisional results for the Okaikoi Central Presidential elections: Convention Peoples Party (CPP) - 33, National Democratic Party (NDP) - 20, Progressive People Party (PPP) - 478, National Democratic Congress (NDC)- 19,353, New Patriotic Party (NPP) - 26,603, Peoples National Congress (PNC)- 14, Independent Candidate - 9.
Total valid votes was 46,510; total rejected votes 206; total votes cast 46,716. GNA
