Politics | 8 December 2016 23:00 CET

Okaikoi Central provisional Presidential results

By GNA

Accra, Dec. 8, GNA - The provisional results for the Okaikoi Central Presidential elections: Convention Peoples Party (CPP) - 33, National Democratic Party (NDP) - 20, Progressive People Party (PPP) - 478, National Democratic Congress (NDC)- 19,353, New Patriotic Party (NPP) - 26,603, Peoples National Congress (PNC)- 14, Independent Candidate - 9.

Total valid votes was 46,510; total rejected votes 206; total votes cast 46,716. GNA

