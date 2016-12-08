We are leading - NDC claims

The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
NDC News | 8 December 2016

By GNA

By D.I. Laary/ Priscilla S. Djentuh
Accra, Dec. 8, GNA - Mr Koku Anyidoho, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, said President John Dramani Mahama is leading the 2016 presidential election with 50.6 per cent.

He explained that the lead is out of 166 constituencies' results collated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu-Addo, was trailing with 49.4 per cent according to their analysis from the polling centres.

Mr Anyidoho accused the NPP at a press briefing of attempting to throw dust into the eyes of the public that the NPP was in a commanding lead with 64 per cent.

He noted that such self-acclaimed declaration of the pending presidential results sought to create chaos, fear and doubt on the integrity of the country's elections.

'They are doing all kinds of things, of course, with their media collaborators to create doubt on the integrity of the elections,' he said, 'we don't want violence in this country.'

'NPP unleashing of violence on the people is unacceptable; the violence will not be countenanced.

'If you have won the elections just wait for the Electoral Commission to declare the results,' he added, 'we are doing our own analysis and President John Dramani Mahama is leading by 50.6 per cent and Nana Akufo Addo is following with 49.4 per cent.'

Mr Anyidoho said some polling stations, largely from the Ashanti Region, recorded over voting and the Electoral Commission was dealing with them according to the rules agreed by the Inter-party Advisory Committee.

He said the NPP from the beginning of the electoral process had sought to create doubt in the electoral system as it consistently bastardised the EC, and called on the security forces to allow law and order to prevail for peaceful electoral process to progress as mandated by the law.

The National Organiser of the NDC, Mr Kofi Adams, described the party as a responsible entity that would continue to follow the rules and seek peace for the betterment of the nation.

GNA

