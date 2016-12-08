GhElections: NPP’s Fuseini Issah wins Okaikwei North seat

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Okaikwei North constituency has been named the member of parliament-elect after beating his main contender, Razak Issah of the National Democratic Congress by over 4,000 votes.

Fuseini Issah, who is making his political debut won a total of 28,083 while NDC’s Abdul Razak Issah polled 23,617.

NDC Parliamentary candidate, Adbul-Razak Issah

Other candidates in the parliamentary race for the constituency; Joseph Akoto Lantey of the All People’s Congress (APC) polled 60 votes, with Matthew Kwesi Obeng of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) polling 156 votes.

Fuseini Issah will therefore take over from the incumbent NPP Member of Parliament, Elizabeth Sackey who decided not to contest the party’s primaries ahead of the general elections.

Meanwhile, the NPP flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo has received an overwhelming endorsement from electorates in the Okaikwei North constituency.

In the parliamentary elections of the constituency, he polled 28,639 votes with President John Mahama coming second with 23,077 votes.

The Convention People’s Party’s (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet polled 41 votes.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings of the National Democratic Party (NDP) and Papa Kwesi Nduom of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) polled 24 and 194 votes respectively.

The People’s National Convention’s (PNC) Edward Mahama polled 13 votes with the only independent candidate, Jacob Osei Yeboah polling 7 votes.

257 ballots were rejected out of the total of 51,995 valid votes cast.

‘I’ll win by 5,000 votes’

The MP-elect Fuseini Issah in an earlier interview with Citi News vowed to win the polls by over 5,000 votes. He said electorates in the constituency had accepted his party's message of hope and is determined to vote out the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) government and vote for the NPP.

“We've gone house-to-house, to various churches and school and shared our message of hope to the constituents. People must know that Ghanaians have already made up their minds [to vote for the NPP], what we must do now is to protect the ballots.”

” “I want to send a message to all residents in Okaikwei North, that the NPP is ready for power. And if Ghanaians give us the mandate, we will manage the country well and deliver on every promise we made on the campaign trail,” he said.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana