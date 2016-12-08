EC bus attacked in Chiana-Paga



From William Jalulah, Bolgatanga

Some supporters of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Chiana-Paga constituency of the Upper East Region on Wednesday December 7 attacked a bus conveying electoral materials on claims that the officials of the Electoral Commission in the area were attempting to steal votes for the governing NDC.

Belonging to Paga Senior High School, the bus, at the time of the incident, had on board, EC officials being escorted by a police officer.

The supporters mounted a road block before the bus could enter Navrongo town from Paga, compelling the driver of the bus to stop.



They then deflated a tyre and damaged a driving mirror of the bus. Our source said the materials were been conveyed from the EC office in Paga to Mirigo and Kandiga police posts when the incident occurred.

Meanwhile, The Chronicle can report that conveying electoral materials on the eve of elections and at the dawn of the election day is a common practice in most parts of the region to avoid delays on the election day due to the location of electoral areas which are far from the district offices of the Electoral Commission.

The incident occurred at about 2:00am on the Election Day, December 7. No physical injury had been caused to any EC official or police officer at the time of filing this report.





