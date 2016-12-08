The race for flagstaff house begins

The race for the Flagstaff House by seven aspirants including the sitting President John Dramani Mahama began yesterday with over 15 million eligible voters expected to cast their ballot.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene and his wife Lady Julia, were among the voters who cast their votes at the Manhyia polling station, around 11.15 am.

With few cases of hold ups and irregularities at Bekwai and Offinso constituencies and other parts of the region, the elections had been generally peaceful and calm at the time of filing this report, hours before the polls ended.

Even though seven candidates, including Mr. Joy Osei Yeboah, an independent candidate, were contesting in the presidential elections, New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidates turned out to be the front runners as third time challenger; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for NPP is pitching his strength against John Mahama of the NDC in his second bid.

In 2012, John Mahama secured 5,573,572 votes (50.63%) against Nana Akufo-Addo's 5,263,286 (47.81%) to emerge winner of the Presidential elections.

Other candidates aspiring for the presidency are Mr. Ivor KobinaGreenstreet (CPP), Mrs. Nana AgyemangKonadu Rawlings (NDP), Dr. PaaKwesiNduom ( PPP) and Mr. Edward Mahama (PNC).

The NDC is seeking to secure over a million votes in Ashanti as its safe berth to victory while the NPP has vowed to poll 85% plus votes to maintain its strength in the region.