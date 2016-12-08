3 nabbed with thumb printed ballot papers



By Maxwell Ofori

[email protected]

Three persons said to be supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) were arrested by police yesterday in the Abuakwa South Constituency.

They were arrested with some seals allegedly belonging to the Electoral Commission and with some thumb printed ballot papers in favour of the NDC presidential aspirants, John Mahama and the NDC’s parliamentary candidate (PC), Owureku Amofa. The supporters were reportedly sent by the NDC’s Owureku Amofa.

However, the aspirant denied having any knowledge of the said incident and having anything to do with those arrested.

The people arrested were three ladies and a man, but the latter managed to escape. The trio were arrested by the Kibi police command for allegedly thumb printing ballot papers for President John Mahama and the NDC PC in a locked Methodist classroom.



Speaking with The Chronicle, Mr. Emmanuel Gyansa, the presiding officer at the Methodist Primary School polling station said he saw some people in the classroom and told the police to sack them, while he got back to his work.

He told this reporter that voting was going on well and that there was calm at the polling station. According to him, six hundred and eighty three people were expected to cast their ballots. Meanwhile, at the time of filling this report, four hundred people had being able to cast their vote.

The Methodist Primary polling station is located at Kibi in the Abuakwa South constituency of the Eastern Region.

Currently, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) holds that seat and is being protected by the incumbent Member of Parliament, Samuel Atta Akyea.

In a related development, Isaac Akwetey-Okunor reports from Kibi that there was a near pandemonium at Rock of Ages polling centre in the East Akyem Municipality of the Eastern Region, where the flag bearer the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and his wife cast their ballots yesterday.

Security details of Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo clashed with the media who were there to report, following attempts by the latter to capture how Nana Addo would vote.

The security details of Nana had argued that voting per laws governing elections in Ghana must be done in secret and they would not allow the media to capture how the flagbearer would vote.

At Ahenbronom polling center at Asamang-Tamfoe in the Atiwa East constituency of the Eastern region, the heavy security presence demonstrated high level of professional to calm nerves, after realizing that tension was building up.

According to reports, there was accusation and counter-accusation from voters at the center for delivery of election materials such as inks and stamp pads in a commercial vehicle, leading to misunderstanding.