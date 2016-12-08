I’m proud of my achievements –Prez Mahama



By Richard Kofi Attenkah

President John Dramani Mahama has hinted that not only is he proud of the big things he did as president of the country, but he is equally at home with all the little things he did, such as providing water and electricity for small communities across the country.

According to him, nothing gave him joy than, for example, extending utilities such as water or electricity to Ghanaians living in small corners of the country to enable them get potable water to drink.

He explained: “I'm as proud of the big things as the small things: providing a small community with water and the change it makes in their lives is just as important to me as the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, and so, I'm proud of everything I've achieved”.

President Mahama dropped the hint in an interview with both local and international journalists, soon after casting his ballot yesterday in the general elections at Bole in the Northern region, amidst heavy security presence.

He promised to accept the outcome of the election, saying whatever the outcome, Ghana will be the winner and called on Ghanaians to come out in their numbers to cast their votes.

“Whatever the outcome, Ghana is the winner”, he said, adding: “It's a very good feeling, I think that every Ghanaian should exercise their civic responsibility and come out and vote, the destiny of our country depends on it.”

The flagbearer of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) debunked allegations of corruption leveled against his administration.

He said: “There's a general perception of corruption in all African countries, I think it's a stage of our development; as we continue to strengthen the institutions of state I think that people will come to see the integrity in these institutions.

“We have a national anti-corruption action plan which emphasizes prevention, education and prosecution. Often, we concentrate on the prosecution end rather than the prevention and education”, the President pointed out.