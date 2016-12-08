NDC big guns fall



At the time of going to bed last night, unconfirmed reports suggest that most of the National Democratic Congress stalwarts have lost their seats in parliament.

According to the report, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hanah Tetteh, Alhaji Baba Jamal, the Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Hannah Bissiw and a host of others have all lost their parliamentary seats.

The Electoral Commission is yet to release official results of the presidential and parliamentary elections. Keep reading The Chronicle as we bring to you all the results and how the big names were booted out