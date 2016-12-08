God will give me chance to lead Ghana –Nana

The Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, has expressed his satisfaction over the conduct of yesterday's general elections though he admits that there were pockets of infractions.

Speaking to journalists after casting his ballot at Rock of Ages Polling Station “B” at Kyebi at exactly 10:34am yesterday, Nana said the conduct of Ghanaians was a positive sign for the country.

According to him, reports he had received from the region, indicates that the polls were generally peaceful. He was hopeful that God would give him and NPP the chance to lead the country.

Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South Constituency, said the NPP was targeting 31,000 votes in the election.

He said they were not there for violence or mayhem and advised all who intended to do so to desist from such acts, because the NPP wanted peaceful elections.

Mr Ivor Kwabena Greenstreet, the Presidential Candidate of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) also cast his vote at the Polling station, adjacent the Ampomah Guest house in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

He was followed by a media entourage, some party executives and family members.The CPP Presidential Candidate calmly went through the process to cast his ballot.

According to GNA report, at the time of his arrival at the polling station, there was no queue, he was able to go through the process without any stress.

Mr Greenstreet later held an interview with the media and said he was so far satisfied with the voting process: “I respect the Electoral Commission's efforts to ensure a free and fair election”.

Mr Michael Teye Korteye, the Presiding Officer at the Polling Station confirmed that as at 14:00 hours, 240 out of the expected voter population of 568 had cast their ballots.



